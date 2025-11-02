What to know about the mass-stabbing attack on a UK train

What to know about the mass-stabbing attack on a UK train

on Also in , ,
Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack, which left nearly a dozen people injured. Police are investigating the motive but say it doesn’t appear to be an act of terror. The train was en route to London when the violence occurred.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)