Inicio > news > What to know about the mass-stabbing attack on a UK train What to know about the mass-stabbing attack on a UK train By Excelsio Media on November 02, 2025 Also in news, United Kingdom, World Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack, which left nearly a dozen people injured. Police are investigating the motive but say it doesn’t appear to be an act of terror. The train was en route to London when the violence occurred. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook