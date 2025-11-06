Inicio > news > Several trapped after collapse at South Korea power plant: official Several trapped after collapse at South Korea power plant: official By Excelsio Media on November 06, 2025 Also in news, South Korea Authorities in South Korea fear that five people remain trapped after the collapse of a large structure at a power station in the city of Ulsan, although four others have been pulled from the rubble. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
