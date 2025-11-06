Inicio > China > Nexperia can't assure China-made chips quality since Oct 13 Nexperia can't assure China-made chips quality since Oct 13 By Excelsio Media on November 06, 2025 Also in China, news, tech Computer chipmaker Nexperia warned customers it cannot guarantee products made in China after October 13 are authentic and meet quality standards. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
