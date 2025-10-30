Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump tells Pentagon to resume testing US nuclear weapons Trump tells Pentagon to resume testing US nuclear weapons By Excelsio Media on October 30, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, United States President Trump ordered the US military to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, minutes before beginning a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook