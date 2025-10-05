Inicio > France > 5 more arrests made in Louvre Museum robbery 5 more arrests made in Louvre Museum robbery By Excelsio Media on October 30, 2025 Also in France, news Five more people were seized in the crown-jewels heist — including a suspect tied by DNA — the Paris prosecutor said, widening the sweep across the capital and its suburbs. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
