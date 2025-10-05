5 more arrests made in Louvre Museum robbery

5 more arrests made in Louvre Museum robbery

on Also in ,
Five more people were seized in the crown-jewels heist — including a suspect tied by DNA — the Paris prosecutor said, widening the sweep across the capital and its suburbs.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)