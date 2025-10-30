Inicio > China > Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after South Korea meeting with Xi Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after South Korea meeting with Xi By Excelsio Media on October 30, 2025 Also in China, Donald Trump, news, United States Donald Trump said he agreed to cut tariffs on China to 47% in exchange for resumed US soybean purchases, continued rare earths exports, and a fentanyl crackdown, after his first face‑to‑face with Xi since 2019 in South Korea. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
