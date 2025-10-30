Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after South Korea meeting with Xi

Donald Trump said he agreed to cut tariffs on China to 47% in exchange for resumed US soybean purchases, continued rare earths exports, and a fentanyl crackdown, after his first face‑to‑face with Xi since 2019 in South Korea.

