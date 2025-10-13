Trump: Gaza war over after Israeli-Palestinian prisoner swap

Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza under a ceasefire deal and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees, as US President Trump told Israel's parliament that peace had arrived in the Holy Land.

