Trump: Gaza war over after Israeli-Palestinian prisoner swap

By Excelsio Media on October 13, 2025

Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza under a ceasefire deal and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees, as US President Trump told Israel's parliament that peace had arrived in the Holy Land.
