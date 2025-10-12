Heavy rain in Mexico sets off floods and landslides, killing at least 41

Heavy rain in Mexico sets off floods and landslides, killing at least 41

on Also in , ,
Flooding caused by heavy rains in central and southeastern Mexico has set off landslides, damaged homes and highways, and left at least 41 people dead, authorities said Friday.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)