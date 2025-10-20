Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks

Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected an offer of renewed talks from President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the United States has destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.

