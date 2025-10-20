Inicio > Iran > Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks By Excelsio Media on October 20, 2025 Also in Iran, news, World Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected an offer of renewed talks from President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the United States has destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook