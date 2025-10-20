Inicio > Amazon > 'We are very dependent on the cloud,' analyst says after AWS outage 'We are very dependent on the cloud,' analyst says after AWS outage By Excelsio Media on October 20, 2025 Also in Amazon, news, tech Amazon's cloud services unit AWS was struggling to recover from a widespread outage that knocked out thousands of websites along with some of the world's most popular apps, like Snapchat and Reddit, and disrupted businesses globally. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
