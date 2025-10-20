'We are very dependent on the cloud,' analyst says after AWS outage

Amazon's cloud services unit AWS was struggling to recover from a widespread outage that knocked out thousands of websites along with some of the world's most popular apps, like Snapchat and Reddit, and disrupted businesses globally.

