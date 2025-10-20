Inicio > China > Trump says China ‘doesn’t want’ to invade Taiwan Trump says China ‘doesn’t want’ to invade Taiwan By Excelsio Media on October 20, 2025 Also in China, Donald Trump, news US President Trump suggested to reporters that China had no designs on invading Taiwan but acknowledged he expected the issue to be on the agenda at a planned meeting with Xi on the sidelines of an economic conference in South Korea next week. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
