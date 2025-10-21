Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez Acquitted by Bogotá High Court



The Bogotá High Court has acquitted former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez of all charges related to witness bribery and procedural fraud, overturning a previous 12-year house arrest sentence issued in August 2025.The ruling, delivered by Judge Manuel Antonio Merchán during a public hearing, concludes a high-profile case that has gripped Colombia for years.The court found insufficient evidence to prove Uribe's involvement in bribing witnesses, including former paramilitaries Carlos Enrique Vélez (alias "Víctor"), Eurídice Cortés (alias "Diana"), and Juan Guillermo Monsalve, or committing procedural fraud.





The decision also nullified 2018 wiretaps authorized by the Supreme Court, citing violations of Uribe’s privacy, and criticized deficiencies in the first-instance ruling by Judge Sandra Heredia.Key Points of the Ruling:Witness Bribery: Uribe was cleared in all three alleged instances of bribery, with the court noting a lack of direct or indirect evidence of his role as an instigator. The court ordered an investigation into Vélez for possible false testimony due to inconsistencies in his statements.





Procedural Fraud: The court dismissed charges related to two incidents, ruling that actions such as “humanitarian aid” (e.g., payments for witness travel) did not constitute attempts to obstruct justice.





Reactions

Uribe’s defense team hailed the ruling as a complete vindication, expressing confidence in the judicial system.





The victims’ lawyer, Miguel Ángel del Río, announced plans to appeal the decision before the Supreme Court, stating, “This battle is not over.” President Gustavo Petro also publicly criticized the ruling.





The case, which originated from a 2018 legal dispute involving Senator Iván Cepeda, has been one of Colombia’s most polarizing judicial processes. While today’s ruling marks a significant victory for Uribe, the announced appeal could extend the legal saga. Further developments are expected as the case moves forward.





