Typhoon Bualoi rips through Vietnam, killing at least 9 people

Heavy rain and strong winds from typhoon Bualoi, now weakened to a tropical storm, flooded roads, knocked off roofs and caused at least nine deaths in central Vietnam before it weakened to a storm that moved Monday into Laos, state media reported.

