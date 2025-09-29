Inicio > economy > Lufthansa announces 4,000 job cuts and higher profitability targets Lufthansa announces 4,000 job cuts and higher profitability targets By Excelsio Media on September 29, 2025 Also in economy, Lufthansa Lufthansa will cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 and set higher profitability targets, the German airline group said, as it seeks to boost efficiency through digitalization and automation. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook