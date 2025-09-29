Lufthansa announces 4,000 job cuts and higher profitability targets

Lufthansa will cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 and set higher profitability targets, the German airline group said, as it seeks to boost efficiency through digitalization and automation.

