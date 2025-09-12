Poland closes border with Belarus over Zapad military drills

Poland closed its border with Belarus in response to what the Polish interior minister described as ‘aggressive’ military exercises, as Russia and Belarus began major drills in the Baltic and Barents seas called the ‘Zapad-2025’ exercise.

