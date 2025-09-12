Inicio > news > Poland closes border with Belarus over Zapad military drills Poland closes border with Belarus over Zapad military drills By Excelsio Media on September 12, 2025 Also in news, Poland, World Poland closed its border with Belarus in response to what the Polish interior minister described as ‘aggressive’ military exercises, as Russia and Belarus began major drills in the Baltic and Barents seas called the ‘Zapad-2025’ exercise. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
