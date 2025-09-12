Inicio > Donald Trump > Donald Trump says a Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is in custody Donald Trump says a Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is in custody By Excelsio Media on September 12, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, United States A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university has been taken into custody, US President Trump said, after an intense manhunt that followed what Trump described as a ‘heinous assassination’. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
