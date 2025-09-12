Inicio > news > Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody By Excelsio Media on September 12, 2025 Also in news, United States, Utah A 22-year-old man, suspected of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, has been taken into custody, authorities said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
