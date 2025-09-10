Inicio > NATO > Polish PM Tusk says airspace was violated by Russian drones Polish PM Tusk says airspace was violated by Russian drones By Excelsio Media on September 10, 2025 Also in NATO, news, Poland, russia Tusk described the action as "a large-scale provocation," carried out during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine. The drones were shot down over Poland's territory with help from NATO allies. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
