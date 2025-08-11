Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump says he’s placing DC police under federal control and deploying National Guard Trump says he’s placing DC police under federal control and deploying National Guard By Excelsio Media on August 11, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, United States, Washington President Donald Trump says he’s placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to make the nation's capital safer. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
