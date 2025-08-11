Gunman kills at least 3 people at a Target in Austin, Texas

Gunman kills at least 3 people at a Target in Austin, Texas

on Also in , ,
A gunman opened fire Monday in a Target store parking lot in the Texas capital, killing at least three people, then stole two cars during a getaway that ended with police using a Taser to detain him on the other side of the city, authorities said.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)