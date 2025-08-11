Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay dies weeks after being shoot

Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay dies weeks after being shoot

Colombian conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died Monday, more than two months after being shot during a campaign rally in western Bogota.


