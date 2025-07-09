Inicio > AI > Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after antisemitism complaints Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after antisemitism complaints By Excelsio Media on July 09, 2025 Also in AI, news, tech Grok, the chatbot developed by the Elon Musk-founded company xAI, removed what it called ‘inappropriate’ social media posts after X users complained that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook