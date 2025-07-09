Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after antisemitism complaints

Musk chatbot Grok removes posts after antisemitism complaints

on Also in , ,
Grok, the chatbot developed by the Elon Musk-founded company xAI, removed what it called ‘inappropriate’ social media posts after X users complained that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)