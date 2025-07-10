Inicio > Delta > Delta Air expects profit boost, shares soar Delta Air expects profit boost, shares soar By Excelsio Media on July 10, 2025 Also in Delta, economy Delta Air Lines shares rose after it said its bookings have stabilized after a sharp pullback earlier in the quarter, but are at a lower level than the company's estimates at the start of the year. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
