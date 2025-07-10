Delta Air expects profit boost, shares soar

Delta Air expects profit boost, shares soar

on Also in ,
Delta Air Lines shares rose after it said its bookings have stabilized after a sharp pullback earlier in the quarter, but are at a lower level than the company's estimates at the start of the year.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)