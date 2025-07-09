Western Europe saw hottest June on record in 2025

Western Europe saw hottest June on record in 2025

The Copernicus Climate Change Service states that Western Europe saw its warmest June on record this year, with an average temperature of 68.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Globally, June 2025 was the third-warmest ever.

