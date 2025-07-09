Inicio > Climate_Change > Western Europe saw hottest June on record in 2025 Western Europe saw hottest June on record in 2025 By Excelsio Media on July 09, 2025 Also in Climate_Change, Europe, news The Copernicus Climate Change Service states that Western Europe saw its warmest June on record this year, with an average temperature of 68.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Globally, June 2025 was the third-warmest ever. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook