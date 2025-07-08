Inicio > economy > Japan's PM says 25% tariffs set by Trump will have an impact on country Japan's PM says 25% tariffs set by Trump will have an impact on country By Excelsio Media on July 08, 2025 Also in economy, Japan Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday said US-imposed tariffs on Japanese imports would have an impact on the country, but added that negotiations would continue. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
