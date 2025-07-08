Inicio > China > China extends visa-free entry to more than 70 countries to draw tourists China extends visa-free entry to more than 70 countries to draw tourists By Excelsio Media on July 08, 2025 Also in China, economy Foreign tourists are trickling back to China after the country loosened its visa policy to unprecedented levels. Citizens from 74 countries can now enter China for up to 30 days without a visa, a big jump from previous regulations. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
