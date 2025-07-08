Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump issues tariff letters to 14 countries Trump issues tariff letters to 14 countries By Excelsio Media on July 08, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, economy, news, United States U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that countries that don't make trade deals with the United States will get letters, informing them of the tariffs they will be charged if they export products to the United States. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
