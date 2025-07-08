Trump issues tariff letters to 14 countries

Trump issues tariff letters to 14 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated that countries that don't make trade deals with the United States will get letters, informing them of the tariffs they will be charged if they export products to the United States.

