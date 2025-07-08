Inicio > Israel > Israeli strikes in Khan Younis and Nuseirat kill at least 18 Israeli strikes in Khan Younis and Nuseirat kill at least 18 By Excelsio Media on July 08, 2025 Also in Israel, news, war Israeli strikes hit tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four people, health officials at Gaza's Nasser Hospital said, where victims were taken. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook