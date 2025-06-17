Inicio > AI > This humanoid robot could help with labor gaps, its developers say This humanoid robot could help with labor gaps, its developers say By Excelsio Media on June 17, 2025 Also in AI, robots Meet AEON, a humanoid robot developed by global technology firm Hexagon, to help bridge labor gaps in various industries. It will start work in live industrial settings later this year, the company said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
