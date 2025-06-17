Coinbase seeking US SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks

Coinbase seeking US SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks

Coinbase is seeking a green light from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer ‘tokenized equities’ to its customers, the crypto exchange's chief legal officer said in an interview with Reuters.

