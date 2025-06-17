Trump says he wants 'real end' to nuclear problem with Iran

US President Donald Trump said he wanted a ‘real end’ to the nuclear dispute with Iran and indicated he may send senior American officials to meet with the Islamic Republic as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth day.

