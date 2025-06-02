Polish nationalist Nawrocki wins presidential vote

Polish nationalist Nawrocki wins presidential vote

Polish nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the country's presidential election with 50.89% of the votes, the electoral commission said, in a blow to the reform agenda of the pro-European government.

