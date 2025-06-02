Inicio > news > Polish nationalist Nawrocki wins presidential vote Polish nationalist Nawrocki wins presidential vote By Excelsio Media on June 02, 2025 Also in news, Poland, World Polish nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the country's presidential election with 50.89% of the votes, the electoral commission said, in a blow to the reform agenda of the pro-European government. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
