To attack Russian air bases, Ukraine hid drones in wooden sheds

Ukrainian secret services were able to attack strategic bomber aircraft at Russian air bases by hiding explosive-laden drones inside the roofs of wooden sheds, according to a Ukrainian security official and images posted online.
