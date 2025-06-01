To attack Russian air bases, Ukraine hid drones in wooden sheds

Ukrainian secret services were able to attack strategic bomber aircraft at Russian air bases by hiding explosive-laden drones inside the roofs of wooden sheds, according to a Ukrainian security official and images posted online.

