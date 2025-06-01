Inicio > France > Clashes in Paris as celebrations for home team PSG's historic Champions League win turn violent Clashes in Paris as celebrations for home team PSG's historic Champions League win turn violent By Excelsio Media on June 01, 2025 Also in France, news, riots Celebrations around France for Paris-Saint Germain’s historic Champions League victory turned violent on Saturday. At least two people have died and a police officer is in a coma. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
