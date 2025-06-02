Inicio > Italy > Mount Etna erupts in fiery show of smoke and ash in Sicily, Italy Mount Etna erupts in fiery show of smoke and ash in Sicily, Italy By Excelsio Media on June 02, 2025 Also in Italy, news, volcano, World Sicily’s Mount Etna put on a fiery show Monday, sending a cloud of smoke and ash several kilometers (miles) into the air, but officials said the activity posed no danger to the population. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
