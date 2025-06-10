Packaged food maker Smucker forecasts annual profit below estimates

Packaged food maker Smucker forecasts annual profit below estimates

Packaged food maker J.M. Smucker forecast annual profit below estimates, as tariff uncertainty and consecutive price hikes squeeze demand for its dog snacks and sweet baked goods, sending its shares down about 10%.

