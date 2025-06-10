Inicio > economy > Packaged food maker Smucker forecasts annual profit below estimates Packaged food maker Smucker forecasts annual profit below estimates By Excelsio Media on June 10, 2025 Also in economy, United States Packaged food maker J.M. Smucker forecast annual profit below estimates, as tariff uncertainty and consecutive price hikes squeeze demand for its dog snacks and sweet baked goods, sending its shares down about 10%. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
