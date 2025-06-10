Inicio > Austria > Former pupil kills nine, then himself in shooting at Austrian school Former pupil kills nine, then himself in shooting at Austrian school By Excelsio Media on June 10, 2025 Also in Austria, news, World A 21-year-old shooter, who was a former pupil, killed nine people and then himself at a secondary school in the southern Austrian city of Graz. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said six of the victims were female and three were male. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook