Former pupil kills nine, then himself in shooting at Austrian school

Former pupil kills nine, then himself in shooting at Austrian school

on Also in , ,
A 21-year-old shooter, who was a former pupil, killed nine people and then himself at a secondary school in the southern Austrian city of Graz. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said six of the victims were female and three were male.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)