Inicio > Colombia > Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe in critical condition after assassination attempt Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe in critical condition after assassination attempt By Excelsio Media on June 10, 2025 Also in Colombia, news Miguel Uribe, a conservative Colombian presidential hopeful, was in critical condition on Monday after being shot in the head from close range during a rally over the weekend. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook