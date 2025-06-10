Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe in critical condition after assassination attempt

Colombia Sen. Miguel Uribe in critical condition after assassination attempt

Miguel Uribe, a conservative Colombian presidential hopeful, was in critical condition on Monday after being shot in the head from close range during a rally over the weekend.

