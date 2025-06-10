Pentagon chief Hegseth defends troop deployments to Los Angeles

Pentagon chief Hegseth defends troop deployments to Los Angeles

on Also in , ,
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the deployment of Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles, saying it was to safeguard ICE officers, whose roundups of alleged immigration offenders have triggered violent clashes.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)