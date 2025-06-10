Inicio > Los Angeles > Pentagon chief Hegseth defends troop deployments to Los Angeles Pentagon chief Hegseth defends troop deployments to Los Angeles By Excelsio Media on June 10, 2025 Also in Los Angeles, news, United States US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the deployment of Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles, saying it was to safeguard ICE officers, whose roundups of alleged immigration offenders have triggered violent clashes. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
