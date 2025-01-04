Navigation
Venezuelan opposition leader González and Argentine president Milei greet crowds in Buenos Aires
January 04, 2025
The former Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González, who claims to have won the election against Nicolás Maduro and is recognized by some countries as the legitimate president-elect of Venezuela, returned to Latin America from his exile in Madrid to meet with the president of Argentina on Saturday, just days before the inauguration of the new leader. González appeared publicly in Buenos Aires on Saturday in front of hundreds of supporters following a meeting at the Casa Rosada with Argentine President Javier Milei, his ally. This marks the beginning of what he called a Latin American tour.

