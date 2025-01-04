Thousands evacuated in Ethiopia due to volcanic activity

Thousands of civilians in a remote part of northeastern Ethiopia are being evacuated after potentially dangerous volcanic activity, officials said Friday. The evacuations come after steam eruptions have been seen since Thursday from the long-dormant volcano of Mount Dofen, raising fears of a volcanic eruption that could put many people at risk.
