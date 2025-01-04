Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home Ethiopia news World Thousands evacuated in Ethiopia due to volcanic activity

Thousands evacuated in Ethiopia due to volcanic activity

Thousands evacuated in Ethiopia due to volcanic activity
January 04, 2025 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Thousands of civilians in a remote part of northeastern Ethiopia are being evacuated after potentially dangerous volcanic activity, officials said Friday. The evacuations come after steam eruptions have been seen since Thursday from the long-dormant volcano of Mount Dofen, raising fears of a volcanic eruption that could put many people at risk.

Share
Tags Ethiopia news World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ethiopia news World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)