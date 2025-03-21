U.S. Bars Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Ex-Minister Julio De Vido Over Corruption

The U.S. Department of State has announced sanctions against former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and former Minister of Planning Julio De Vido for their involvement in significant corruption during their time in office.The decision, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, renders both officials and their immediate family members ineligible for entry into the United States.





According to the State Department, Fernández de Kirchner and De Vido orchestrated and profited from multiple bribery schemes linked to public works contracts, diverting millions of dollars from the Argentine government. Both have been convicted in multiple court rulings, which the U.S. says have eroded public and investor confidence in Argentina.





“This action reaffirms our commitment to countering global corruption, including at the highest levels of government,” Rubio stated.





The designations were made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024, which mandates sanctions against foreign officials found to be involved in corruption or human rights violations.





The U.S. has increasingly used visa restrictions as a tool to penalize government corruption worldwide, emphasizing accountability for those who abuse public office for personal gain.