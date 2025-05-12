In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies set the prices of drugs with few restraints. In many cases, Americans pay a lot more compared to Canadians or Europeans. President Trump signed an executive order directing that Americans will pay the lowest price available worldwide on prescription drugs. Stephanie Sy discussed more with Stacie Dusetzina of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
What to expect after Trump signs order demanding lower prices from drug companies
