These Are the Day’s News on X: May 13, 2025



On May 13, 2025, X is ablaze with global conversations—from a French court’s ruling against Gérard Depardieu to India-Pakistan border tensions and a US-China tariff truce. These 10 trending stories capture the world’s pulse today. Jump into the dialogue on X and share your take!

1. Gérard Depardieu Convicted of Sexual Assault in France

A French court found actor Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, sentencing him to an 18-month suspended prison term on May 13, 2025. The ruling has sparked heated debates on X, with some users calling it a win for justice, while others defend the film icon’s legacy. What’s your stance on the verdict?





2. India-Pakistan Ceasefire Under Strain After Drone Sightings

Despite a May 12 agreement to reduce troops along their border, tensions flared as drones were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba region. X users are speculating about potential violations, with some referencing PM Modi’s Operation Sindoor speech, where he warned of India’s vigilance. Can this ceasefire hold?





3. US-China Tariff Deal Boosts Global Markets

Global stock markets surged after the U.S. and China agreed to slash tariffs for 90 days, easing fears of a trade war. X users are cautiously optimistic, though some worry the 90-day window is too short to resolve deeper issues like non-tariff barriers. Does this deal signal a real thaw in US-China relations?





4. Trump’s ‘Total Reset’ in US-China Ties Divides Opinion

Following the tariff deal, Trump announced a ‘total reset’ in US-China relations, a move trending on X. While some users praise the diplomatic pivot, others see it as a political stunt ahead of future negotiations. What’s your take on Trump’s strategy?





5. Zelenskiy Offers to Meet Putin in Turkey

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said on May 13, 2025, that he’s ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday to discuss peace. X is buzzing with cautious hope, but many users doubt Russia will agree, citing past failed talks. Could this meeting finally bring progress?





6. Champagne Makers Lose Trust in U.S. Market Over Tariffs

French Champagne makers, like Charles Fourny in Vertus, are voicing frustration on X over Trump’s impending tariffs, saying they’ve lost trust in the U.S. market. With prices already rising, users are debating the impact on global trade. How will tariffs affect your spending?





7. CBSE Class 10 Results Spark Joy and Debate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its Class 10 results for 2025, with a 93.66% pass rate. X users in India are celebrating, but some are questioning regional disparities in performance, especially in Prayagraj. What do these results mean for India’s education system?





8. Kim Soo-hyun Faces Crisis After Kim Sae-ron’s Death

The death of actress Kim Sae-ron continues to trend on X, with her ex, actor Kim Soo-hyun, facing a media storm. South Korean fans are sharing tributes, but others on X are critical of the intense scrutiny on Soo-hyun. How should celebrities handle such crises?





9. Bluesky’s 26 Million Users Fuel X Exodus Debate

Bluesky’s growth to 26 million users is trending on X, with many users debating whether it’s a viable alternative amid X’s privacy and moderation concerns. Some call Bluesky a “better X,” while loyalists aren’t convinced. Are you considering a switch to Bluesky?





10. Spotify’s TikTok-Like Feed Trends for Music Discovery

Spotify’s new “Best New Artists 2025” feed, mimicking TikTok, is gaining traction on X. Users love the fresh music discovery format, but some argue it’s just another copycat move. With podcast downloads now available across devices, Spotify’s updates are making waves. Does this feed change how you find music?