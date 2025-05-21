Inicio > economy > Target cuts annual forecast as tariff pressure mounts Target cuts annual forecast as tariff pressure mounts By Excelsio Media on May 21, 2025 Also in economy, target, United States Target slashed its annual sales forecast after posting a sharp fall in quarterly same-store sales, attributing the declines to weakened consumer confidence and a pullback in discretionary spending due to President Trump's tariff war. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
