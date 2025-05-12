



On May 12, 2025, X is buzzing with global stories—from TikTok’s looming ban to groundbreaking AI features and a surge in nostalgia-driven platforms. These 10 trending topics, drawn from worldwide conversations, capture the moment. Join the discussion on X and share your perspective!

1. TikTok Ban Fears Spark RedNote Surge

With a potential TikTok ban looming in the U.S., creators are flocking to RedNote, a Chinese app blending Instagram and Pinterest vibes. X users report RedNote hit #1 on the Apple App Store, gaining 300 million users globally. Creators are torn—some see it as a fresh start, others worry about losing TikTok’s unique algorithm. Will RedNote replace TikTok for you?





2. X Money Rolls Out Game-Changing Features

X’s payment platform, X Money, launched ATM withdrawals, direct deposits, and peer-to-peer transfers today, May 12, 2025. X users are hyped about the debit card feature, but some question the platform’s security amid past privacy concerns. With X cleared for payment processing in 12 states, it’s a bold step toward a financial ecosystem. Are you ready to bank with X?





3. Instagram’s MovieGen AI Sparks Creator Frenzy

Instagram’s MovieGen, launched on May 12, 2025, lets creators edit videos using text prompts, democratizing advanced editing. X creators are sharing jaw-dropping edits, but some worry it’ll flood feeds with generic content. With engagement rates already dropping on Instagram, per recent data, this could be a double-edged sword. Does AI editing excite or scare you?





4. Nostalgia Platforms Like Keek Gain Traction

Nostalgia-driven networks like Keek and SpaceHey are trending on X as users crave authentic, retro vibes. Keek’s AI tools for video translation are a hit, letting creators connect globally. X users say these platforms feel “less chaotic” than public feeds, aligning with a shift to private communities. Are you joining the nostalgia wave?





5. YouTube Shorts Expands with Dream Screen Veo 2

YouTube’s Dream Screen Veo 2, rolled out in February 2025, is trending again on X for its ability to generate short video clips via text prompts. Creators are showcasing quirky Shorts, but some X users argue it’s “lazy content creation.” With YouTube ads reaching 2.54 billion users monthly, per recent stats, it’s a big play. What’s your take on AI-generated Shorts?





6. Threads Closes in on X as Real-Time Hub

Threads, Meta’s X rival, is gaining ground, with X users noting its 300 million active users as of early 2025. A recent update lets users swipe between feeds, making it a smoother experience. Some X loyalists scoff, but others are jumping ship, citing better moderation. Is Threads the new X for you?



7. Bluesky Hits 26 Million Users Amid X Exodus

Bluesky, a decentralized platform, reached 26 million users by May 2025, fueled by an X exodus over privacy and moderation issues. X users are debating its new trending topics feature, with some calling it a “better X.” But active user numbers remain unclear—can it sustain the hype? Are you switching to Bluesky?





8. Social Commerce Booms with $1.2 Trillion Market

The global social commerce market hit $1.2 trillion in 2025, driven by Millennials and Gen Z, per recent projections. X users are raving about TikTok Shop’s expansion to France, Germany, and Italy, and Instagram’s shoppable ads. But rising ad costs are squeezing small businesses. How are you shopping on social media?





9. X’s New Rules for Parody Accounts Stir Debate

X rolled out stricter rules for parody, commentary, and fan accounts on May 12, 2025, requiring distinct avatars to avoid confusion. Some X users call it a win for clarity, while others say it stifles creativity. With X also testing video responses, the platform’s evolving fast. Do these rules help or hurt X?



10. Spotify’s TikTok-Like Feed Shakes Up Music Discovery



Spotify’s new “Best New Artists 2025” feed, mimicking TikTok, is trending on X for its fresh take on music discovery. Users love the top 10 artist songs feature on mobile, but some say it’s just another TikTok clone. With Spotify also adding podcast downloads to other devices, it’s a big update. Does Spotify’s new feed vibe with you?



