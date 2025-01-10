Navigation
10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 3rd
January 03, 2025 Excelsio Media
Here you got ten moments on January 3rd reflect pivotal cultural, political, and scientific milestones that have shaped human history.
1521 – Martin Luther Is Excommunicated
Pope Leo X excommunicated Martin Luther, intensifying the Protestant Reformation.

1777 – The Battle of Princeton
During the American Revolutionary War, General George Washington’s forces defeated the British at Princeton, boosting American morale.

1870 – Construction Begins on the Brooklyn Bridge
One of the most iconic engineering feats of the 19th century, the Brooklyn Bridge began construction in New York City.

1924 – King Tut’s Sarcophagus Is Unveiled
Howard Carter’s team uncovered the sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, igniting global interest in ancient Egypt.

1946 – Creation of the UN General Assembly
The first meeting of the United Nations General Assembly took place in London, laying the foundation for modern international diplomacy.

1957 – Hamilton Watch Company Introduces the First Electric Watch
Hamilton introduced the first battery-powered electric watch, revolutionizing timekeeping technology.

1959 – Alaska Becomes the 49th U.S. State
Alaska was officially admitted to the United States, expanding the nation's territory significantly.

1961 – U.S. Breaks Diplomatic Ties with Cuba
The U.S. severed relations with Cuba after Fidel Castro's communist regime took hold, marking a turning point in Cold War tensions.

2004 – Mars Rover Spirit Lands on Mars
NASA’s rover Spirit successfully landed on Mars, beginning a fruitful exploration mission of the Red Planet.

2021 – Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Reshape U.S. Politics
Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won runoff elections in Georgia, giving their party control of the U.S. Senate.
