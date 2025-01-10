10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 3rd

Here you got ten moments on January 3rd reflect pivotal cultural, political, and scientific milestones that have shaped human history.

1521 – Martin Luther Is Excommunicated

Pope Leo X excommunicated Martin Luther, intensifying the Protestant Reformation.





1777 – The Battle of Princeton

During the American Revolutionary War, General George Washington’s forces defeated the British at Princeton, boosting American morale.





1870 – Construction Begins on the Brooklyn Bridge

One of the most iconic engineering feats of the 19th century, the Brooklyn Bridge began construction in New York City.





1924 – King Tut’s Sarcophagus Is Unveiled

Howard Carter’s team uncovered the sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, igniting global interest in ancient Egypt.





1946 – Creation of the UN General Assembly

The first meeting of the United Nations General Assembly took place in London, laying the foundation for modern international diplomacy.





1957 – Hamilton Watch Company Introduces the First Electric Watch

Hamilton introduced the first battery-powered electric watch, revolutionizing timekeeping technology.





1959 – Alaska Becomes the 49th U.S. State

Alaska was officially admitted to the United States, expanding the nation's territory significantly.





1961 – U.S. Breaks Diplomatic Ties with Cuba

The U.S. severed relations with Cuba after Fidel Castro's communist regime took hold, marking a turning point in Cold War tensions.





2004 – Mars Rover Spirit Lands on Mars

NASA’s rover Spirit successfully landed on Mars, beginning a fruitful exploration mission of the Red Planet.





2021 – Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Reshape U.S. Politics

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won runoff elections in Georgia, giving their party control of the U.S. Senate.