10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 3rd

1521 – Martin Luther Is Excommunicated
Pope Leo X excommunicated Martin Luther, intensifying the Protestant Reformation.
1777 – The Battle of Princeton
During the American Revolutionary War, General George Washington’s forces defeated the British at Princeton, boosting American morale.
1870 – Construction Begins on the Brooklyn Bridge
One of the most iconic engineering feats of the 19th century, the Brooklyn Bridge began construction in New York City.
1924 – King Tut’s Sarcophagus Is Unveiled
Howard Carter’s team uncovered the sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, igniting global interest in ancient Egypt.
1946 – Creation of the UN General Assembly
The first meeting of the United Nations General Assembly took place in London, laying the foundation for modern international diplomacy.
1957 – Hamilton Watch Company Introduces the First Electric Watch
Hamilton introduced the first battery-powered electric watch, revolutionizing timekeeping technology.
1959 – Alaska Becomes the 49th U.S. State
Alaska was officially admitted to the United States, expanding the nation's territory significantly.
1961 – U.S. Breaks Diplomatic Ties with Cuba
The U.S. severed relations with Cuba after Fidel Castro's communist regime took hold, marking a turning point in Cold War tensions.
2004 – Mars Rover Spirit Lands on Mars
NASA’s rover Spirit successfully landed on Mars, beginning a fruitful exploration mission of the Red Planet.
2021 – Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Reshape U.S. Politics
Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won runoff elections in Georgia, giving their party control of the U.S. Senate.
