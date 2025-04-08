Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that the Panama Canal faces ongoing threats from China, but together, the U.S. and Panama will keep it secure. Speaking at ribbon cutting for a new U.S.-financed dock at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Naval Base, Hegseth said the U.S. would not "allow Communist China, or any other country to threaten the canal’s operation or integrity."
Pete Hegseth says 'China will not weaponize' the Panama Canal
