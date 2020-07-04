he 1st experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US revved up people's immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday. The vaccine will undergo its most important test later around July 27: a 30,000-person study.
Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing her of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN with the latest developments in the case.
In "Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis," CBS News spoke with several celebrities and activists along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees and undocumented immigrant farm workers about the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on the Latino community.
