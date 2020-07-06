 Skip to main content

Air Conditioning suspected to play major role in coronavirus spread

After cooling systems and air conditioning were linked to a coronavirus outbreak at a German meat-processing plant, mayn people wonder about how safe air conditioning is. Does air conditioning help spread the coronavirus?

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Plans for More SLS Rocket Boosters to Launch Artemis Moon Missions

NASA has taken the next steps toward building Space Launch System (SLS) solid rocket boosters to support as many as six additional flights, for a total of up to nine Artemis missions.
Post a Comment
Read more

700 arrests in UK as police infiltrate top-secret criminal communications

More than 700 people have been arrested in Britain and tens of millions of pounds have been seized after the police infiltrated a top secret communications system used by criminal gangs.
Post a Comment
Read more

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

President Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore, despite concerns from Native Americans, health officials and environmentalists.
Post a Comment
Read more

Pentagon pushes back on reports on Russian bounties

The Pentagon says there's "no corroborating evidence" to support media reports about Russian bounties on US troops.
Post a Comment
Read more

Wisconsin family helps bear with cheese tub on head

Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian and their son Brady helped rescue a young bear with a cheese ball tub stuck on its head. They spotted the bear swimming in Marsh Miller Lake Saturday and freed it from the slippery plastic.
Post a Comment
Read more